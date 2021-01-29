Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 30th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 29, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ Bowling Green 10:30am

North Central @ Ayersville 12pm

Anthony Wayne @ Wauseon 12pm

Edon @ Edgerton 12pm

Stryker @ Fayette 1pm

Hilltop @ Evergreen 1pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 1pm

Antwerp @ Montpelier 3pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ Lima Bath 3:30pm

Wauseon @ Springfield 6pm

North Central @ Delta 6pm

Hilltop @ Edgerton 6pm

Fayette @ Liberty Center 6pm

Edon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm

Ayersville @ Pettisville 6pm

Swanton @ Maumee 6pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Wauseon (White)/Bryan @ Elmwood Invitational 9am

Evergreen @ Sandusky Perkins 10am

Archbold @ St. Mary’s 10am

Swanton @ Lima CC 10am

Wauseon @ Indian Lake Quad Meet 12pm

SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon @ NWOAC Swimming Championships 9:15am

 

