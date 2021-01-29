Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 30th, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryan @ Bowling Green 10:30am
North Central @ Ayersville 12pm
Anthony Wayne @ Wauseon 12pm
Edon @ Edgerton 12pm
Stryker @ Fayette 1pm
Hilltop @ Evergreen 1pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 1pm
Antwerp @ Montpelier 3pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryan @ Lima Bath 3:30pm
Wauseon @ Springfield 6pm
North Central @ Delta 6pm
Hilltop @ Edgerton 6pm
Fayette @ Liberty Center 6pm
Edon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm
Ayersville @ Pettisville 6pm
Swanton @ Maumee 6pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Wauseon (White)/Bryan @ Elmwood Invitational 9am
Evergreen @ Sandusky Perkins 10am
Archbold @ St. Mary’s 10am
Swanton @ Lima CC 10am
Wauseon @ Indian Lake Quad Meet 12pm
SWIMMING & DIVING
Wauseon @ NWOAC Swimming Championships 9:15am
