Single Vehicle Crash In Wood County Leaves One Dead

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. The crash was reported on February 12, 2026, at approximately 7:40 a.m., on East Broadway Street, north of Fremont Pike, in Lake Township, Wood County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Trax, operated by Carole Kleber, 89 years of age, of Toledo, was traveling north on East Broadway Street when it ran off the left side of the roadway, where it slid into a ditch. Ms. Kleber was declared deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire & EMS, Wood County Coroner’s Office and Wright’s Towing.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.