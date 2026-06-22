Six Injured In High-Speed Interstate 75 Crash In Wood County

BOWLING GREEN – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash reported at approximately 11:00 p.m. on June 21, 2026, on Interstate 75 near milepost 195 in Perrysburg Township, Wood County.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Cadillac CTS operated by Jason Plontz, 51, of Perrysburg, and a Ford Escape operated by Thomas Harris, 41, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, were traveling south on Interstate 75. The Cadillac CTS was being operated at a high rate of speed when it struck the Ford Escape, and both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Plontz and his passenger, Roy Poor, 43, of Maumee, were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Toledo Hospital.

Harris and his passengers — Rosalinda Harris, 47, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and their two daughters, ages 16 and 13 — were transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. One of the daughters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, and Or’s Towing.

Impairment and speed are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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