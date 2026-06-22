Delta Police Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide

DELTA – On June 21, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Delta Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Main Street to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who were unresponsive inside the residence. The Delta Community Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced both individuals deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been requested and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Currently, there is no suspected danger to the public. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

— Press Release

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