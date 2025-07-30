Sixth Annual Brandon Kreischer Memorial Ruck Run Held

PHOTOS BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HONORED … Members of Brandon Kreischer’s family were recognized Tuesday at Evansport Cemetery following the completion of the Brandon Kreischer Memorial Ruck Run in honor of the late U.S. Army veteran who died in action on July 29, 2019. Standing behind them is the Bryan Combined Honor Guard.

REFLECTION … Brandon Kreischer’s widow, Grace Kreischer (above), stands beside her...