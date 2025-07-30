Senator Jon Husted Condemns Cincinnati Beatings

PRESS RELEASE – “I come to you today shocked, like many of you who saw the videos in Cincinnati, of the beating of several victims nearly to the point of death. It was shocking to see that,” began Husted in a press release after speaking to the victims.

“I was also shocked to see that all these people stood idly by, and there was only one call to 911 to ask for police help in this situation.”

“Not only did people not intervene and help, but they actually participated in the beating of these victims. I called all three of them—and there may have been more. In conversations with them, they didn’t understand why.”

“I know maybe more facts will come out in this situation, but this is the point that’s true: This is happening in America, across our cities, like it did in Cincinnati. It’s not tolerable.”

“This whole ‘defund the police,’ soft-on-crime agenda needs to stop. We need to hold people accountable. This is unacceptable in America that we allow these kinds of things to happen in 2025, and we need to change our attitude.”

“My sympathies go to the victims. We need to have accountability for the perpetrators. And we need a system that supports our police, that does not go soft on the perpetrators of crime. And this needs to stop in America.”