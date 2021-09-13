Small Animal Auction At Fulton County Fair Shows “Faith in Humanity”

By: Lacie Fish

We can’t heal the world today, but we can start with a voice of compassion, a heart of love, and an act of kindness. On Wednesday, September 8th, a community came together at the Fulton County Fair small animal auction.

A couple of days prior, Toby Shehorn, a father of two 4-H members suddenly passed away at his home. And the Friday before, Heather Siefker, a mother of another member also passed.

When the children’s chickens came through, everyone knew and started bidding. One brought in $2500 and another $2700. The auctioneer then asked if anyone wanted to add on any money for these children and their family.

Every bidder raised their number and the unofficial amount is over $18,000. But that is not even what is important here. What is important is these children seen how everyone comes together. They saw compassion, love, and kindness from strangers.

Shehorn was a demo driver at the fair for several years and on demo night, his brother took his place. They honored his car and his life. Friends and family stood there together to watch this incredible act of love.

“Restoring Faith in Humanity” is what a few have said about the complete selflessness that happened that evening.

We hope the love and support from your family and friends bring you peace during this difficult time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to you.

Lacie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com