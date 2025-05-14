Special Fishing Regulations Set At Lake La Su An Wildlife Area

PRESS RELEASE – Fisheries biologists with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife set the special fishing regulations for this year at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County. The area is open to fishing on select days until Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during the open season. Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times.

Reservations are not needed to fish the lakes at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. All vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.

The daily limit of sunfish is 15, with no more than five fish of 8 inches or longer. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length requirement and a five fish daily limit. Channel catfish have a two fish daily bag limit.

Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide. Anglers may only catch up to one daily limit for a species, regardless of how many lakes are fished.

All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait in the wildlife area.

These regulations have been created by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.

This is accomplished by regulating fishing pressure and the number of sunfish that anglers take home. For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.