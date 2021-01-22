Sports Schedule For Friday, January 22nd, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 22, 2021

VARSITY BOWLING

Wauseon @ Evergreen 4pm

Delta @ Patrick Henry 4pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 4pm

Bryan @ Tinora 4pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Delta @ Bryan 6pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 6pm

Pettisville @ North Central 6pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 6pm

Stryker @ Edon 6pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 6pm

Montpelier @ Continental 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Central @ Montpelier 6pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Wauseon @ Ashland 6pm (OHSWCA Team Duals Tournament)

Eastwood @ Delta 6pm (OHSWCA Team Duals Tournament)

 

