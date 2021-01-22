Sports Schedule For Friday, January 22nd, 2021

VARSITY BOWLING
Wauseon @ Evergreen 4pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 4pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 4pm
Bryan @ Tinora 4pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Delta @ Bryan 6pm
Liberty Center @ Archbold 6pm
Pettisville @ North Central 6pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 6pm
Stryker @ Edon 6pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 6pm
Montpelier @ Continental 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Central @ Montpelier 6pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Wauseon @ Ashland 6pm (OHSWCA Team Duals Tournament)
Eastwood @ Delta 6pm (OHSWCA Team Duals Tournament)
