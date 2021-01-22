Franklin Landel (1942-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Franklin Lee Landel, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:41 A.M. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. Lee worked at several locations in Bryan and Florida including TruFast and Spangler Construction, locally.

He was raised in the First Lutheran Church in Bryan and was a member of the Bryan Eagles and the Sons of the American Legion. Lee enjoyed gardening, cooking, making caramel corn and spending time with friends at the Montpelier Senior Center.

Franklin Lee Landel was born on July 11, 1942, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Elmer C. and Lucille B. (Hepker) Landel.

Lee is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Graciela) Landel, of Houston, Texas, Tonna Fulton, of Lakeland, Florida, Kelly Landel, of San Antonio, Texas, Cory Landel, of Montpelier and Jodi Landel, of Montpelier; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip (Karen) Landel, of Auburn, Indiana and a sister, Joan Linder, of Hicksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carl Landel and sister, Catherine Landel.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family requests that friends observe social distancing precautions and use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or by leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Reverend Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00, prior to the service. Private burial will be held at Brown Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Montpelier Senior Center.

