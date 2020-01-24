Sports Schedule For Friday, January 24th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 23, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ Archbold 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:45pm

Delta @ Evergreen 6pm

Fayette @ Montpelier 6pm

North Central @ Stryker 6pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 6pm

Edgerton @ Ayersville 6pm

VARSITY BOWLING

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm

Tinora @ Bryan 4pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Archbold/Montpelier @ St. Mary’s Duals 3pm

Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 5:30pm

Delta @ Wauseon 7pm

BOYS & GIRLS DIVING

Wauseon @ NWOAC Championships (Sandusky Perkins) 9am

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, January 24th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*