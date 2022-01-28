Sports Schedule For Friday, January 28th, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4:45pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Delta @ Archbold 6pm
Edon @ Pettisville 6pm
Fayette @ North Central 6pm
Stryker @ Holgate 6pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 6pm
Edgerton @ Ayersville 6pm
BOWLING
Tinora @ Bryan 4pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4pm
Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm
WRESTLING
Archbold/Evergreen @ St. Mary Invitational 3pm
Swanton @ Thunderbird Invitational (@ Lima CC) 5pm
Wauseon @ Delta 6pm
