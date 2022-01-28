Sports Schedule For Friday, January 28th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 28, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4:45pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Delta @ Archbold 6pm

Edon @ Pettisville 6pm

Fayette @ North Central 6pm

Stryker @ Holgate 6pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 6pm

Edgerton @ Ayersville 6pm

BOWLING

Tinora @ Bryan 4pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm

WRESTLING

Archbold/Evergreen @ St. Mary Invitational 3pm

Swanton @ Thunderbird Invitational (@ Lima CC) 5pm

Wauseon @ Delta 6pm

 

