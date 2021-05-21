Sports Schedule For Friday, May 21st, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 21, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Division II Sectional Final

(7) Bryan @ (4) Wauseon 5pm

Division III Sectional Finals

(4) Archbold @ (3) Lake 5pm

(7) Paulding @ (5) Evergreen 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division IV District Final (@ Bryan)

(4) Antwerp vs. (1) Hilltop 5pm

Regular Season

North Central @ Montpelier 4:30pm

VARSITY TRACK

Bryan/Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (Defiance HS) 4pm

Archbold/Delta (Girls only)/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville (Girls only)/Stryker @ Division III Districts (Ayersville HS) 4pm

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, May 21st, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*