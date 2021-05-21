Sports Schedule For Friday, May 21st, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
Division II Sectional Final
(7) Bryan @ (4) Wauseon 5pm
Division III Sectional Finals
(4) Archbold @ (3) Lake 5pm
(7) Paulding @ (5) Evergreen 5pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division IV District Final (@ Bryan)
(4) Antwerp vs. (1) Hilltop 5pm
Regular Season
North Central @ Montpelier 4:30pm
VARSITY TRACK
Bryan/Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (Defiance HS) 4pm
Archbold/Delta (Girls only)/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville (Girls only)/Stryker @ Division III Districts (Ayersville HS) 4pm
