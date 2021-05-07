Sports Schedule For Friday, May 7th, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 7, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm

Edon @ Delta 5pm

Bryan @ Archbold 5pm

Swanton @ Evergreen 5pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5pm

Edgerton @ Fremont (IN) 5:30pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Hilltop @ North Central 5pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5pm

Pettisville @ Montpelier 5pm

Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Swanton @ Evergreen 5pm

Bryan @ Archbold 5pm

Prairie Heights @ Edon 6pm

VARSITY TRACK

Swanton @ Findlay Invitational 4pm

Wauseon @ Ramsey Invitational (Elmwood) 4:30pm

Edon @ Antwerp Invitational 4:30pm

Pettisville @ Ottawa Hills Relays 4:30pm (Field Events Only)

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ NBTL Tournament (Bryan) 9am

 

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, May 7th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*