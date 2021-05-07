Sports Schedule For Friday, May 7th, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm
Edon @ Delta 5pm
Bryan @ Archbold 5pm
Swanton @ Evergreen 5pm
North Central @ Montpelier 5pm
Fayette @ Stryker 5pm
Edgerton @ Fremont (IN) 5:30pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Hilltop @ North Central 5pm
Fayette @ Stryker 5pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5pm
Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Swanton @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ Archbold 5pm
Prairie Heights @ Edon 6pm
VARSITY TRACK
Swanton @ Findlay Invitational 4pm
Wauseon @ Ramsey Invitational (Elmwood) 4:30pm
Edon @ Antwerp Invitational 4:30pm
Pettisville @ Ottawa Hills Relays 4:30pm (Field Events Only)
BOYS TENNIS
Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ NBTL Tournament (Bryan) 9am
