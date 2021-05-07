Ohio Hunters Harvest More Than 8,200 Wild Turkeys After First Week Of Season

The first week of wild turkey hunting in Ohio ended with 8,235 birds checked through Sunday, May 2, 2021. Hunters harvested 8,113 wild turkeys during the same time in 2020.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the first week of the 2021 hunting season include: Columbiana (286), Meigs (278), Belmont (266), Monroe (246), Tuscarawas (241), Jefferson (236), Guernsey (234), Muskingum (227), Adams (224), and Washington (221).

Ohio has two zones for 2021 spring wild turkey hunting: the south zone and the northeast zone. Hunting in the south zone is open until Sunday, May 23, and the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) is open until Sunday, May 30. Find complete details in the 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Booklet.

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters during the first week of the 2021 season is shown below. Results from the northeast zone include the first two days of hunting. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2021, and the 2020 numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 224 (201); Allen: 36 (41); Ashland: 76 (85); Ashtabula 116 (107); Athens: 199 (183); Auglaize: 14 (23); Belmont: 266 (266); Brown: 208 (217); Butler: 115 (101); Carroll: 180 (176); Champaign: 35 (55); Clark: 8 (7); Clermont: 147 (181); Clinton: 30 (43); Columbiana: 286 (184); Coshocton: 192 (215); Crawford: 18 (26); Cuyahoga 1 (2); Darke: 26 (28); Defiance: 80 (88); Delaware: 55 (67); Erie: 19 (17); Fairfield: 48 (58); Fayette: 3 (6); Franklin: 11 (10); Fulton: 52 (57); Gallia: 200 (191); Geauga 46 (48); Greene: 9 (10); Guernsey: 234 (250); Hamilton: 45 (77); Hancock: 17 (22); Hardin: 39 (49); Harrison: 204 (224); Henry: 25 (17); Highland: 172 (206); Hocking: 142 (127); Holmes: 92 (108); Huron: 53 (64); Jackson: 182 (180); Jefferson: 236 (191); Knox: 155 (146); Lake 18 (19); Lawrence: 100 (112); Licking: 173 (155); Logan: 51 (59); Lorain: 61 (59); Lucas: 26 (17); Madison: 3 (4); Mahoning: 99 (97); Marion: 18 (26); Medina: 52 (50); Meigs: 278 (243); Mercer: 6 (16); Miami: 13 (9); Monroe: 246 (221); Montgomery: 16 (14); Morgan: 152 (159); Morrow: 59 (70); Muskingum: 227 (213); Noble: 185 (190); Ottawa: 0 (1); Paulding: 36 (33); Perry: 140 (133); Pickaway: 11 (15); Pike: 105 (92); Portage: 102 (118); Preble: 46 (57); Putnam: 19 (25); Richland: 120 (95); Ross: 153 (158); Sandusky: 16 (13); Scioto: 147 (134); Seneca: 68 (49); Shelby: 27 (22); Stark: 139 (127); Summit: 40 (26); Trumbull 92 (82); Tuscarawas: 241 (227); Union: 20 (18); Van Wert: 6 (10); Vinton: 155 (149); Warren: 40 (51); Washington: 221 (204); Wayne: 58 (58); Williams: 103 (88); Wood: 9 (9) and Wyandot: 42 (40).

2021 total: 8,235

2020 total: (8,113)