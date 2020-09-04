Sports Schedule For Friday, September 4th, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 4, 2020

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Wauseon @ Swanton 7pm

Archbold @ Liberty Center 7pm

Bryan @ Delta 7pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 7pm

Montpelier @ Cardinal Stritch 7pm

Hilltop @ Edon 7pm

Tinora @ Edgerton 7pm

Stryker @ Danbury 7pm (8-man)

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, September 4th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*