Gertrude Prince (1932-2020)

Gertrude Rose Prince, age 88, formerly of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 11:15 A.M. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Auburn, Indiana, after a brief but devastating illness. Mrs. Prince was a 1950 graduate of Farmer High School.

Gertrude Rose Prince nee Speaker was born on May 29, 1932, near Farmer, Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Curtis and Beatrice (Faulkner) Speaker. She married Edford Prince on December 2, 1950, in St. Joe, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2020. The couple remained dedicated to each other throughout the challenges and infirmities of age.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Gertrude’s family was her priority. She was passionate about family genealogy, researching both sides of the tree, collecting historical family heirlooms, and making numerous friends along the way. She also enjoyed antiquing, reading, gardening, raising chickens, bird watching, and tending to her berry patches over the years.

Children of all ages found a ready, playful friend with Mrs. Prince. She was a kind and conscientious pen pal as well as a sports fan of her local teams. She enjoyed cooking and served many meals for family and friends.

She leaves many fond memories of specialties like homemade vegetable soup, butterscotch cookies, cream pie, homemade jellies, caramel candy, and garlic dill pickles for her famous weekend hamburgers.

The elderly, lonely, as well as extended family and friends always had a place at her holiday table. Every weekend was like a holiday at the Prince home where all were welcomed as long as Gertrude was physically able to continue the tradition.

Survivors left to grieve the passing of the family matriarch include two daughters, Denise (Marvin) Strup, of Auburn, and Beatrice (Michael) Herlacher, of Avon Lake, Ohio; two sons, Edward (Debra) Prince, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Bud (Michelle) Prince, of Fremont, Indiana; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ellen Beltz, of Sherwood, Ohio.

Gertrude Prince was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Edford Prince will be long remembered for her lovely smile and kind, caring personality. She came from an era when the mother always put her family before herself.

Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Edon Florence Township Cemetery, Edon, Ohio, with Pastor Craig Bard officiating. Interment will follow there. Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or the Northwest Township Ladies Auxiliary.

Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com