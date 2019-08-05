Sports Schedule For Monday, August 5th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 4, 2019

BOYS VARSITY GOLF

Swanton @ Irish Invitational (Maumee Bay) 8am

Archbold/Bryan/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Invitational 9am

Edgerton/Hicksville @ Liberty Center 12pm

