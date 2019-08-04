Traffic Blitz Nets Four Citations Issued By Fulton County Deputies

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced the the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from July 14th thru July 30th. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 21 traffic stops and issued four citations. The citations were issued for four speed violations. Deputies also issued 18 warnings during the Blitz. The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department Of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

