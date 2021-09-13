Sports Schedule For Monday, September 13th, 2021

BOYS GOLF
Northwood @ Swanton 4pm
Evergreen @ Fayette 4pm
Archbold/Delta @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon/Edon @ Holgate 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Fairview/Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:30pm
Delta/Van Buren @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Toledo Start @ Wauseon 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Ayersville @ Pettisville 4:30pm
Swanton @ Rossford 4:45pm
Liberty Center @ Fayette 5:30pm (VARSITY ONLY)
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Continental 5pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm
