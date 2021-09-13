Sports Schedule For Monday, September 13th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 13, 2021

BOYS GOLF

Northwood @ Swanton 4pm

Evergreen @ Fayette 4pm

Archbold/Delta @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon/Edon @ Holgate 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Fairview/Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:30pm

Delta/Van Buren @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Toledo Start @ Wauseon 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Ayersville @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Swanton @ Rossford 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Fayette 5:30pm (VARSITY ONLY)

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Continental 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

 

