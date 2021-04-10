Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 10th, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Delta @ Hilltop (DH) 10am
Swanton @ North Central (DH) 11am
Tinora @ Wauseon (DH) 11am
Edon @ Paulding 11am
Edgerton @ Montpelier (DH) 11am
VARSITY BASEBALL
Hilltop @ Holgate (DH) 10am
Swanton @ North Central 11am
Edon @ Paulding 11am
Lake @ Wauseon 11am
Edgerton @ Leipsic 11am
Evergreen @ Montpelier (DH) 11am
Maumee @ Bryan 11am
Delta @ Springfield 11am
VARSITY TRACK
Edon @ Hamilton (IN) 10am
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker/Swanton @ Eisenhart Invitational (Tinora) 11am
