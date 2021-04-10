Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 10th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 10, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Delta @ Hilltop (DH) 10am

Swanton @ North Central (DH) 11am

Tinora @ Wauseon (DH) 11am

Edon @ Paulding 11am

Edgerton @ Montpelier (DH) 11am

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop @ Holgate (DH) 10am

Swanton @ North Central 11am

Edon @ Paulding 11am

Lake @ Wauseon 11am

Edgerton @ Leipsic 11am

Evergreen @ Montpelier (DH) 11am

Maumee @ Bryan 11am

Delta @ Springfield 11am

VARSITY TRACK

Edon @ Hamilton (IN) 10am

Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker/Swanton @ Eisenhart Invitational (Tinora) 11am

 

