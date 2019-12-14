Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 14th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:45pm
Pettisville @ Delta 4:45pm
Archbold @ Holgate 6pm
Bryan @ Defiance 6pm
Fayette @ Fairview 6pm
Hicksville @ Stryker 6pm
North Central @ Swanton 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryan @ Defiance 12pm
Evergreen @ MVCD 2:30pm
SWIM & DIVE
Springfield @ Bryan 10am
VARSITY WRESTLING
Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 9am
Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton @ Tinora Duals 9am
Montpelier @ Arcadia Invitational 10am
