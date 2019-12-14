Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 14th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:45pm

Pettisville @ Delta 4:45pm

Archbold @ Holgate 6pm

Bryan @ Defiance 6pm

Fayette @ Fairview 6pm

Hicksville @ Stryker 6pm

North Central @ Swanton 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ Defiance 12pm

Evergreen @ MVCD 2:30pm

SWIM & DIVE

Springfield @ Bryan 10am

VARSITY WRESTLING

Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 9am

Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton @ Tinora Duals 9am

Montpelier @ Arcadia Invitational 10am

 

