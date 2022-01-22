Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

WRESTLING

Montpelier @ Van Buren Invitational 9am

Bryan/Edgerton/Wauseon JV @ Chuck Forward Duals 9am (Archbold)

Evergreen @ Wapakoneta Invitational 9am

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delta @ North Baltimore 4pm

Fairview @ Bryan 4:30pm

Paulding @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Rossford 4:45pm

Swanton @ Genoa 4:45pm

Toledo Christian @ Archbold 6pm

Edon @ Edgerton 6pm

Fayette @ Hicksville 6pm

Hilltop @ Tinora 6pm (CANCELED)

North Central @ Continental 6pm

Liberty Center @ Pettisville 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ St. Marys 1pm

MVCD @ Hilltop 1pm

SWIM & DIVE

Sandusky Perkins @ Wauseon 10am

 

 

