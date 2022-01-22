Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

WRESTLING
Montpelier @ Van Buren Invitational 9am
Bryan/Edgerton/Wauseon JV @ Chuck Forward Duals 9am (Archbold)
Evergreen @ Wapakoneta Invitational 9am
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delta @ North Baltimore 4pm
Fairview @ Bryan 4:30pm
Paulding @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Rossford 4:45pm
Swanton @ Genoa 4:45pm
Toledo Christian @ Archbold 6pm
Edon @ Edgerton 6pm
Fayette @ Hicksville 6pm
Hilltop @ Tinora 6pm (CANCELED)
North Central @ Continental 6pm
Liberty Center @ Pettisville 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryan @ St. Marys 1pm
MVCD @ Hilltop 1pm
SWIM & DIVE
Sandusky Perkins @ Wauseon 10am
