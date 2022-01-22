Norman Bratton, Jr. (1952-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Norman W Bratton, Jr, age 69, of Delta, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 after a short illness. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 11, 1952 to Norman W, Sr and Jeanne (Davidson) Bratton.

He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1970, Metamora, Ohio, then married Vicky (Weber) on September 28, 1974, and had 3 sons together.

He had been a printer with Mustang Corporation and Shipman Advertising before deciding to farm full-time for Bratton Farms.

Norm grew up on a farm and was happy to be back at what he enjoyed doing. He loved having his grandson by his side every chance he could, riding in the tractor or combine, teaching him the ropes of farming.

As a dedicated member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau, he served as President, Treasurer, Board Member, and Chairman of several other positions.

You could always find Norm working the popcorn machine and selling water each year at the Fulton County Fair’s Farm Bureau tent.

He was an avid Ohio State football fan and a collector of sports cards and stamps. What he loved the most was his family time, playing cards, board games, or, whatever his grandkids wanted him to do he tried to find a way to make it happen.

Norm was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio, where he faithfully served his church family wherever he was needed.

Norm is survived by his wife, Vicky; sons Landon (Allyssa) Bratton, Christopher Bratton, Nicholas (Rebekah) Bratton; granddaughter Molly Bratton; grandson Jonathan Bratton; 9 brother-in-laws; 8 sister-in-laws; 13 nephews; 9 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Diana Figy; nephews Eric Pfost and Will Figy.

Family and friends may visit at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St, Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 4:00-8:00p.m. There will be a 1-hour visitation at 10:00a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral home. Graveside service will be held at Fulton Union Cemetery, Delta, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Farm Bureau, Bethany Baptist Church, or directed to the family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com