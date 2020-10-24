Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 24th, 2020

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 24, 2020

CROSS COUNTRY

Swanton (Boys) @ Division II Districts (Findlay-Owens) 11am

Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (Ottawa) 11am

Delta/Evergreen/Swanton (Girls) @ Division III Districts (Findlay-Owens) 11am

Archbold/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @Division III Districts (Ottawa) 11am

VARSITY FOOTBALL

OHSAA PLAYOFFS

DIVISION VI REGION 22 QUARTERFINAL

Carey @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL

Maumee @ Wauseon 3pm

St. Mary Memorial @ Bryan 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL

Archbold @ Toledo Christian 12pm

Genoa @ Pettisville 3pm

Evergreen @ MVCD 3pm

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 24th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*