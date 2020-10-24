Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 24th, 2020

CROSS COUNTRY
Swanton (Boys) @ Division II Districts (Findlay-Owens) 11am
Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (Ottawa) 11am
Delta/Evergreen/Swanton (Girls) @ Division III Districts (Findlay-Owens) 11am
Archbold/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @Division III Districts (Ottawa) 11am
VARSITY FOOTBALL
OHSAA PLAYOFFS
DIVISION VI REGION 22 QUARTERFINAL
Carey @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL
Maumee @ Wauseon 3pm
St. Mary Memorial @ Bryan 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL
Archbold @ Toledo Christian 12pm
Genoa @ Pettisville 3pm
Evergreen @ MVCD 3pm
