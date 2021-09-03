Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 4th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 3, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Montpelier @ Patrick Henry Invitational 9am

Bryan/Edgerton/Fayette/North Central/Stryker/Wauseon @ Columbus Grove Invitational 9am

Delta @ BGSU Invitational 9am

Evergreen @ Otsego Invitational 10am

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Fort Jennings 10am

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Bryan 11am

Swanton @ Maumee 1pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton @ Eastwood 11am

Delta @ Whitmer 12pm

Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 1pm

VOLLEYBALL

Bryan @ Southview Spectacular 9am

Antwerp @ Edon 10:30am

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold @ Lima CC Invitational 9am

 

 

