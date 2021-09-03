Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 4th, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Montpelier @ Patrick Henry Invitational 9am
Bryan/Edgerton/Fayette/North Central/Stryker/Wauseon @ Columbus Grove Invitational 9am
Delta @ BGSU Invitational 9am
Evergreen @ Otsego Invitational 10am
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Fort Jennings 10am
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Bryan 11am
Swanton @ Maumee 1pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Eastwood 11am
Delta @ Whitmer 12pm
Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 1pm
VOLLEYBALL
Bryan @ Southview Spectacular 9am
Antwerp @ Edon 10:30am
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold @ Lima CC Invitational 9am
