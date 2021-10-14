Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 14th, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 7pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
Delta @ Liberty Center 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Toledo Start @ Wauseon 5pm
Bryan @ Pettisville 5pm
Maumee Valley Country Day @ Delta 5pm
Napoleon @ Archbold 7pm
Evergreen @ Whitmer 7pm
VOLLEYBALL
Wauseon @ Toledo Bowsher 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 5:30pm
Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Holgate 5:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm
