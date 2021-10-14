September Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for September 2021, with September 2020 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 140 (130); domestic 14 (19), civil 7 (11), criminal 15 (10), miscellaneous 0 (3), Judgment Liens 103 (86), and Appeals 1 (1) with a total of fees collected being $15,279.74 ($16,158.36).

The title department issued a total of 1,739 (1,977) titles; new cars 83 (122), used cars 814 (1,062), new trucks 60 (93), used trucks 464 (394), vans 16 (10), motorcycles 68 (49), manufactured homes 19 (17), trailers 43 (34), travel trailers 45 (54), motor homes 21 (33), buses 4 (0), off-road vehicles 64 (49), watercraft 23 (36), outboard motors 3 (12), other 12 (12), with a total of fees collected being $948,665.57 ($873,854.56).