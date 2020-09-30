Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 30, 2020

BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am

Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division III Sectionals (Heatherdown CC-Toledo) 8:30am

Bryan @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Kalida) 9am

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Center @ Archbold 7pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 7pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Springfield 3:45pm

Bryan @ Maumee 5:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Antwerp @ Bryan 4:45pm

Whitmer @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 5:30pm

Pettisville @ North Cenral 5:30pm

Stryker @ Edon 5:30pm

Continental @ Edgerton 5:30pm

Archbold @ Kalida 5:30pm

 

