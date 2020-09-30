Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 1st, 2020

BOYS GOLF
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am
Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division III Sectionals (Heatherdown CC-Toledo) 8:30am
Bryan @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Kalida) 9am
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Center @ Archbold 7pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 7pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm
Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 5pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Springfield 3:45pm
Bryan @ Maumee 5:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Antwerp @ Bryan 4:45pm
Whitmer @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 5:30pm
Pettisville @ North Cenral 5:30pm
Stryker @ Edon 5:30pm
Continental @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Archbold @ Kalida 5:30pm
