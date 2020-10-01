Darline Babb (1923-2020)

Darline W. Babb, 96, of Montpelier and formerly of Reading, Michigan passed away Wednesday afternoon at her home. She was born on December 3, 1923 in Rochester, Michigan to Onna Eugene and Delia Maude (Ross) Glassford.

Darline graduated from Northern High School in Flint, Michigan in 1942. On May 30, 1958 she married Harlin R. Babb in Rochester, Michigan and he preceded her in death in 2016.

She worked as an Assistant Deputy Chief at the Oakland County Clerks Office in Pontiac Michigan for 9 years and was the City Clerk for Reading, Michigan for a number of years. Family was very important to Darline, she loved and appreciated her children and grandchildren over the years.

Darline is survived by her children, Cinda (Jesse) Hart of Sellersburg, Indiana, Cynthia (Paul) Roerig of Montpelier, and Theresa Newell of Montpelier; one son, Monte (Charolette) Babb of Marlette, Michigan; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harlin, daughter Cecilia Babb, brother Marlin Starkey and sister Leola Vukelich.

Visitation for Darline will be on Saturday, October 3rd from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, with a service at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Don Harris to officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Food Pantry. Due to the governors orders, those wishing to attend services are advised to maintain social distance and masks are encouraged. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.