Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin October 2, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Division II Districts @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course (Arlington) 10am

Division III Districts @ Stone Ridge Golf Club (Bowling Green) 8:30am

VOLLEYBALL

Swanton @ Edgerton 4:30pm

Bryan @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

Toledo Bowsher @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Monclova Christian 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon @ Hilltop 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm

Whitmer @ Delta 5pm

Miller City @ Pettisville 5pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ Maumee 7pm

 

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 3rd, 2019"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*