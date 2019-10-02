Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

BOYS GOLF
Division II Districts @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course (Arlington) 10am
Division III Districts @ Stone Ridge Golf Club (Bowling Green) 8:30am
VOLLEYBALL
Swanton @ Edgerton 4:30pm
Bryan @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
Toledo Bowsher @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Monclova Christian 5:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon @ Hilltop 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 5pm
Whitmer @ Delta 5pm
Miller City @ Pettisville 5pm
Liberty Center @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Maumee 7pm
