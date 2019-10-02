Williams County Sheriff’s Office & Montpelier PD Involved In High Speed Pursuit; Arrest Two Individuals With Outstanding Warrants

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Montpelier Police Department were involved in a high speed pursuit in the early morning hours of October 2nd. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Gabriel K. Gambler, age 41, of 1700 E. High St. in Bryan, Ohio, after it was observed leaving a residence in Montpelier.

The pursuit went south on SR-576 to CR-D, where the Sheriff’s Office was able to deploy spikes. The pursuit ended near the intersection of CR-A and CR-9.

Taken into custody at the scene was Gabriel Gambler on his outstanding bench warrant for Failure To Appear, original charge Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Danielle Stipe, age 29, of 907 E. Bryan St. on her outstanding bench warrant for Failure To Appear, original charge possession of Heroin. A third occupant Dylan Jordan was also arrested and later released.

Gambler and Stipe are both being held at CCNO on their warrants and additional charges are pending from the pursuit.

Also assisting at the scene was the Bryan Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Information courtesy of Williams County Sheriff’s Office

