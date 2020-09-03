Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm
Bryan @ Delta 5pm
Pettisville @ MVCD 5pm
Swanton @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Continental 5pm
Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Tinora @ Evergreen 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 5:30pm ppd
Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/Montpelier @ Hilltop 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 4:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Edon @ Fayette 4pm
Hicksville @ Hilltop 4pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ North Central 4pm
Wauseon/Liberty Center @ Bryan 4:30pm
Evergreen/Swanton @ Archbold 4:30pm
Ottawa Hills @ Delta 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Lake @ Wauseon 4:30pm
