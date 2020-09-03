Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 3, 2020

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

Pettisville @ MVCD 5pm

Swanton @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Continental 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Tinora @ Evergreen 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Fayette 5:30pm ppd

Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/Montpelier @ Hilltop 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 4:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Fayette 4pm

Hicksville @ Hilltop 4pm

Pettisville @ Montpelier 4pm

Stryker @ North Central 4pm

Wauseon/Liberty Center @ Bryan 4:30pm

Evergreen/Swanton @ Archbold 4:30pm

Ottawa Hills @ Delta 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Lake @ Wauseon 4:30pm

 

