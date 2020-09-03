Birth Announcement

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today).

BIRTH … Tessa Alexandria Buldas was born on August 11, 2020 at Fulton County Health Center. She weighed 8lbs 11oz and was 20 in long. Parents-John & Abby Buldas of Toledo; Proud Brother Theodore, and Sister, Taytum; Maternal Grandparents-Doug & Sandy Dietrich of Napoleon; Paternal Grandparents-George & Dena Buldas of Montpelier; Great Grandparents-Ron Dietrich of Napoleon, Bob & Linda Wagner of Defiance.