Sports Schedule For Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 10, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayette @ Edgerton 6pm

Hicksville @ Bryan 6pm

Delta @ Monclova Christian 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edon @ Montpelier 6pm

Hilltop @ North Central 6pm

Stryker @ Fayette 6pm

Swanton @ Pettisville 6pm

Whiteford (MI) @ Evergreen 6pm

Archbold vs. Ayersville @ Defiance HS (DPT Classic Consolation Game) 6pm

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan @ Wauseon 5:30pm

WRESTLING

Swanton/Fairview @ Hicksville 6pm

 

