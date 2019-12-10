Sports Schedule For Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Fayette @ Edgerton 6pm
Hicksville @ Bryan 6pm
Delta @ Monclova Christian 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edon @ Montpelier 6pm
Hilltop @ North Central 6pm
Stryker @ Fayette 6pm
Swanton @ Pettisville 6pm
Whiteford (MI) @ Evergreen 6pm
Archbold vs. Ayersville @ Defiance HS (DPT Classic Consolation Game) 6pm
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan @ Wauseon 5:30pm
WRESTLING
Swanton/Fairview @ Hicksville 6pm
