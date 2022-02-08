Sports Schedule For Tuesday, February 8th, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Toledo Christian @ Swanton 6pm
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 6pm
Miller City @ Wauseon 6pm
Edgerton @ Fayette 6pm
Antwerp @ Hilltop 6pm
Hicksville @ North Central 6pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbold @ Evergreen 6pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 6pm
Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 6pm
North Central @ MVCD 6pm
Otsego @ Delta 6pm (VARSITY ONLY)
Toledo Christian @ Swanton 7:30pm
BOWLING
Bryan @ Patrick Henry 4pm
Delta @ Wauseon 6pm
WRESTLING
Hicksville/Edgerton @ Archbold 6pm
Wauseon @ Montpelier 6pm
