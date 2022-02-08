Sports Schedule For Tuesday, February 8th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff February 8, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Toledo Christian @ Swanton 6pm

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 6pm

Miller City @ Wauseon 6pm

Edgerton @ Fayette 6pm

Antwerp @ Hilltop 6pm

Hicksville @ North Central 6pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbold @ Evergreen 6pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 6pm

Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 6pm

North Central @ MVCD 6pm

Otsego @ Delta 6pm (VARSITY ONLY)

Toledo Christian @ Swanton 7:30pm

BOWLING

Bryan @ Patrick Henry 4pm

Delta @ Wauseon 6pm

WRESTLING

Hicksville/Edgerton @ Archbold 6pm

Wauseon @ Montpelier 6pm

 

