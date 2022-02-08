Imogene Grimes (1932-2022)

Facebook

Imogene Mae (Ankney) Grimes, age 89, of Hillsdale, Michigan, formerly of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1932, to the late Isaac and Roena (Link) Ankney in Defiance County, Ohio.

On Oct. 4, 1947, she married Russell Arlin Grimes, who preceded her in death in 2011.

Imogene had previously worked at Bud’s Restaurant and Zellers in Defiance, and Spangler Candy Company and Ohio Art in Bryan, Ohio.

She owned two separate trailer parks in Seffner and Sebring, Florida. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Imogene is survived by her children, Bruce Grimes of Hawaii, Rickey Grimes of Charleston, South Carolina, and Cindy (George) Dix of Ney, Ohio. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Delvain Ankney.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Grimes; her brothers, Jerome, Homer and Harold; and her sister, Deloris.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.

Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home and the lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place at Farmer Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.