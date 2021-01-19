Sports Schedule For Tuesday, January 19th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 19, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Central @ MVCD 6pm (NO JV)

Liberty Center @ Pettisville 6pm

Ottawa Hills @ Edon 6pm

Hicksville @ Montpelier 6pm

Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm

Wauseon @ St. Ursula 6pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairview @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Stryker @ Edgerton 6pm

Defiance @ Archbold 6pm

Pettisville @ Fayette 6pm

VARSITY BOWLING

Wauseon @ Rossford 4pm

SWIMMING & DIVING

Bryan @ Napoleon w/Defiance 5pm

Bowling Green @ Wauseon 5pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 6pm

Edgerton @ Hicksville 6pm

Archbold/Bryan @ Fairview 6pm

Evergreen @ Springfield 6pm

 

