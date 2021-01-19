Sports Schedule For Tuesday, January 19th, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Central @ MVCD 6pm (NO JV)
Liberty Center @ Pettisville 6pm
Ottawa Hills @ Edon 6pm
Hicksville @ Montpelier 6pm
Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm
Wauseon @ St. Ursula 6pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairview @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Stryker @ Edgerton 6pm
Defiance @ Archbold 6pm
Pettisville @ Fayette 6pm
VARSITY BOWLING
Wauseon @ Rossford 4pm
SWIMMING & DIVING
Bryan @ Napoleon w/Defiance 5pm
Bowling Green @ Wauseon 5pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 6pm
Edgerton @ Hicksville 6pm
Archbold/Bryan @ Fairview 6pm
Evergreen @ Springfield 6pm
