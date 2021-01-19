David Aeschliman (1953-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

David Aeschliman was received in heaven by the loving embrace of Jesus, his friend and Savior on Sunday January 17,2021.

David was born to Anna and Hyrthal Aeschliman on December 21, 1953. As the only son, David quickly learned the vocation of farming with his dad. Family still talk about the matching White tractors working the field together.

Having four sisters, David learned to appreciate musicals played on the record player. He enjoyed mapping the road trips to Chicago and New York, even making a trip on his orange Triumph Trophy.

He married Connie Helmke on August 31, 1974. Their family grew to six as they welcomed Kristie, Kellie, Joseph, and Katie. Dave enjoyed watching his children grow, attending many basketball games, homecoming celebrations, and graduations.

David was a key leader in the Pine Grove Mennonite Church where he led worship, served as elder, and mentored youth. He will always be remembered for his deep faith, care for others, and occasional impersonations.

David lived his faith outside the church, honoring the sabbath even on sunny Sundays in the spring and fall. His strove to speak plainly and truthfully, making his word as good as any bond.

In recent years David’s love grew with each grandchild. He could watch his granddaughters’ games and take his grandsons on the tractors around the farm. The family shares warm memories of him sitting comfortably asleep in his chair holding his precious grand babies and his favorite cats.

His compassion, humor, work ethic, and faith are great gifts to all his family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Hyrthal Aeschliman, father-in-law Frederick (Fritz) Helmke, and brother-in-law Douglas Beck.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie, his favorite mother-in-law Leora Helmke, sisters Janice (Evan) Kreider, Judy (Charles) Davis, Betty Beck, Susie (Marlin) Groff, and children Kristie (Joshua) Brockway, Kellie (Eric) Creighton, Joseph Aeschliman, Katie (Mike Ruth) Aeschliman and six grandchildren Levi, Reiss, Brenna, Anna, Elias, and Amos.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. at Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker with interment following in the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 12 – 2 P.M. on Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangments.