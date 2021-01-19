Susanne Spiess (1925-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Susanne Lucille Spiess, 95, died January 17, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold. Born April 22, 1925, Susanne was the daughter of Jacob and Blanche (Miller) Schlatter, growing up on a farm in German Township.

Susanne was one of only several women in her Archbold High School graduating class to attend college. She graduated in 1947 from Ohio State University with a degree in Dietetics. She then completed an internship thru the University of Michigan.

Susanne’s career spanned 43 years as Dietician for Detwiler/Fulton County Health Center and served several years as Dietician for Fairlawn Haven.

In 1948 she married Wayne H. Spiess and moved to the Spiess family farm. Susanne was active as a Fulton County 4-H leader, and Fulton County Farm Bureau Advisory Council. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Christian Church, serving as a YF Advisor and on the Women’s Guild.

A lifetime of travel began with a Honeymoon of 38 days traveling the western United States. In retirement, Susie and Wayne spent 2 summers working and living in Yellowstone National Park.

Susie and Wayne loved to host guests in their home and cottage. This included hosting 17 Mennonite Trainees and foreign exchange students from 7 countries over many years. Lifelong friendships resulted and included several trips to Europe to visit.

Susie was happiest spending summers enjoying the Family Cottage at Hamilton Lake. She could be found with a book in hand, enjoying the sun and lake views, or on the pontoon while Wayne fished. In later life, Susanne enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grands play ball, and she never missed watching her Buckeyes play football.

Susanne is survived by her husband of 72 years; Wayne H. Spiess; Children : Richard Spiess; Archbold; Priscilla (Mike) Ashley; Archbold; Nanette (Neil) Buehrer, Salisbury, NC; John (Diane) Spiess, Alpharetta, GA; Phillip Spiess, Archbold; Grandchildren; Kyle (Erica) Spiess, Aimee (Brad) Roth, Emily (Sean) Buehrer-Douglas, Lydia (Kenny Bussey) Buehrer, Nicole Buehrer, Ryan Spiess, Courtney Spiess; Great grand children; Avery Roth, Evynn Roth, Jackson Spiess, Tyler Spiess, Isabelle Spiess, Elijah Douglas and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susanne was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Roederer, daughter in-law Cathy Spiess and infant great grandchild.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.