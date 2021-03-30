Sports Schedule For Tuesday, March 30th, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 30, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Stryker @ Montpelier 5pm

Edon @ Hilltop 5pm

Pettisville @ North Central 5pm

Fayette @ Hicksville 5pm

Swanton @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm

Napoleon @ Bryan 5pm

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Central Catholic 5pm

Liberty Center @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edon @ Hilltop 5pm (POSTPONED)

Stryker @ Montpelier 5pm

Pettisville @ North Central 5pm

Maumee @ Archbold 5pm

Paulding @ Bryan 5pm

Fairview @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Otsego 5pm

Edgerton @ Wauseon 5pm

VARSITY TRACK

Hilltop/Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm

Archbold/Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Defiance @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, March 30th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*