Sports Schedule For Tuesday, March 30th, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
Stryker @ Montpelier 5pm
Edon @ Hilltop 5pm
Pettisville @ North Central 5pm
Fayette @ Hicksville 5pm
Swanton @ Cardinal Stritch 5pm
Napoleon @ Bryan 5pm
Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Central Catholic 5pm
Liberty Center @ Edgerton 5pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edon @ Hilltop 5pm (POSTPONED)
Stryker @ Montpelier 5pm
Pettisville @ North Central 5pm
Maumee @ Archbold 5pm
Paulding @ Bryan 5pm
Fairview @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Otsego 5pm
Edgerton @ Wauseon 5pm
VARSITY TRACK
Hilltop/Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm
Archbold/Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Defiance @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm
