Sports Schedule For Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 12, 2021

BOYS SOCCER

Swanton @ Evergreen 5pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm

Pettisville @ Continental 5pm

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Van Buren @ Swanton 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Bryan 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5:30pm

Antwerp @ Edgerton 5:30pm

North Central @ Edon 5:30pm

Holgate @ Fayette 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm

 

