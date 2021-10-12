Sports Schedule For Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

BOYS SOCCER
Swanton @ Evergreen 5pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm
Pettisville @ Continental 5pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Van Buren @ Swanton 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Bryan 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5:30pm
Antwerp @ Edgerton 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Holgate @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm
