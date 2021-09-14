GIRLS SOCCER
St. Mary’s @ Bryan 5pm
Evergreen @ Rossford 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm (POSTPONED)
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 7:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 4pm
Edon @ Pettisville 4pm
Fayette @ North Central 4pm
Hilltop @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ Holgate 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Fairview 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Evergreen @ Rossford 4pm (CANCELLED)
Defiance/Montpelier @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Delta @ Ayersville 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Bryan @ Defiance 4:00pm
VOLLEYBALL
Delta @ Archbold 4:45pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Paulding 5:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 4:30pm (CANCELLED)
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ NWOAL Preview (Evergreen HS) 5pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 14th, 2021"