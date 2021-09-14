Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 14, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Mary’s @ Bryan 5pm

Evergreen @ Rossford 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm (POSTPONED)

Delta @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 7:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 4pm

Edon @ Pettisville 4pm

Fayette @ North Central 4pm

Hilltop @ Montpelier 4pm

Stryker @ Holgate 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen @ Rossford 4pm (CANCELLED)

Defiance/Montpelier @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Delta @ Ayersville 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm

Bryan @ Defiance 4:00pm

VOLLEYBALL

Delta @ Archbold 4:45pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Swanton 4:45pm

Edgerton @ Paulding 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 4:30pm (CANCELLED)

Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ NWOAL Preview (Evergreen HS) 5pm

 

