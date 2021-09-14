Fall Sports Roundup For September 13th, 2021

BOYS GOLF

Bryan 156 Archbold 160 Delta 221

Noah Huard fired a 34 and Drew Dauber added a 39 for Bryan to lead them wins over Archbold and Delta in a NWOAL tri-match at Riverside Greens. The Bryan total was rounded out by Colin Shirkey (41), Nate Hess (42), and Gideon Mejia (42).

Archbold’s Cahle Roth was medalist with a 33, Luke Rosebrook shot a 37, River Ryan had a 44, and Cade Miller posted a 46. Adam Mattin was low man for the Panthers with a 48 followed by Gavin Cousino (53), Slade Young (59), and Ethan Hoffman (61).

Swanton 158 Northwood 237

Swanton upped their dual match record to 11-1 after a 158-237 defeat of Northwood at Valleywood Golf Course. Senior Garrett Swank’s 35 led the charge for the Bulldogs followed by a 39 from Adam Lemon, Mazin Rukieh had a 41, and Sam Betz added a 43.

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 187 Delta 235

Halle Frank tallied a 44 and Jordan King shot a 46 to pace Wauseon in a win over Delta at Ironwood GC. Ashley Fisher and Jaylee Perez each registered a 50 for the Indians.

Kalleigh Mignin led Delta by shooting a 44, a new girl’s school record for nine holes. The Delta total was finished by Layla Stickley (57), Abby Ford (64), and Gabby Ford (70).

Archbold 193 Liberty Center 266 Fairview (no team score)

Brayton Huffman carded a 42 on the front nine at Ironwood Golf Course to earn medalist honors as the Bluestreaks were victorious over Liberty Center and Fairview. Carly Grime added a 47, Alli Bickel shot a 51, and Gabby Rodriguez had a 53 to complete the Archbold scoring.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity

Ayersville 3 Pettisville 1

The Blackbirds hit the road to face Ayersville where they lost in four sets 10-25,25-23, 15-25, 22-25. Leah Beck paced Pettisville (2-5) with an 18/19 serving night and 12 assists, Paris Coopshaw added 30 digs and Liz Rochefort tallied 16 kills.

Swanton 3 Rossford 0

Brooke Dockery was 16/17 serving (14 points) and Sofie Taylor added 36 assists to help Swanton move to 10-0 after their 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 win at Rossford. Morgan Smith and Katlyn Floys each had 12 kills and Brie Williams chalked up 10 digs.

JV SCORES:

Swanton d. Rossford 2-1

Ayersville d. Pettisville 2-0

FRESHMAN SCORES:

Pettisville d. Ayersville 2-0

Swanton d. Rossford 2-0

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon 5 Napoleon 0

The Lady Indians pushed their record to 7-0-1 with a 5-0 win over Napoleon at home on Senior Night. Abby Smith started the Wauseon scoring with a first half hat trick by scoring in 17th, 33rd, and 36th minute.

Ellie Rodriguez and Rylee Vasvery added second half goals to finish the Wauseon scoring. Kadence Carroll accounted for three assists for the Indians and Vasvery added two.