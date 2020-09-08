Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 8th, 2020

VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Toledo Central Catholic @ Bryan 4:45pm
Delta @ Northwood 5:30pm
Liberty Center @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Paulding @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Stryker @ Swanton 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Bryan @ Van Wert 4:30pm
Antwerp @ Hilltop 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton @ Fairview 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Montpelier/North Central @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 5pm
Swanton/Hilltop @ Edgerton 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Toledo Christian 5:30pm
Swanton @ Genoa 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Cardinal Stritch @ Swanton 5pm
Evergreen @ Otsego 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Defiance @ Bryan 4pm
