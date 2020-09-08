Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 8th, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm

Toledo Central Catholic @ Bryan 4:45pm

Delta @ Northwood 5:30pm

Liberty Center @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Paulding @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Ayersville 5:30pm

Stryker @ Swanton 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Bryan @ Van Wert 4:30pm

Antwerp @ Hilltop 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton @ Fairview 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Montpelier/North Central @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 5pm

Swanton/Hilltop @ Edgerton 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Toledo Christian 5:30pm

Swanton @ Genoa 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Cardinal Stritch @ Swanton 5pm

Evergreen @ Otsego 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Defiance @ Bryan 4pm

 

 

