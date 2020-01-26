Sports Scoreboard For January 25th, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL
Edon 34 Edgerton 32
Bryan 51 Fairview 31
Hicksville 61 Fayette 37
Tinora 54 Hilltop 20
Liberty Center 54 Pettisville 47
Delta 48 Otsego 27
Genoa 48 Swanton 36
Paulding 59 Montpelier 41
Rossford 59 Wauseon 56
Archbold 46 Toledo Christian 42
North Central 62 Continental 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edon 45 Maumee Valley Country Day 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 52 Delta 29
Eastwood 88 Evergreen 70
VARSITY WRESTLING
LCC THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS: (40 TEAMS COMPETING)-1. Waynedale 246.5; 2. Allen East 223.5; 3. Eastwood 148.0; 14. Swanton 68.0
ST. MARY’S DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: (18 TEAMS COMPETING)- 1. Milan Edison; 2. Brookville; 3. Mechanicsburg; 8. Montpelier; 9. Archbold
