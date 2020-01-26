Sports Scoreboard For January 25th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 25, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edon 34 Edgerton 32

Bryan 51 Fairview 31

Hicksville 61 Fayette 37

Tinora 54 Hilltop 20

Liberty Center 54 Pettisville 47

Delta 48 Otsego 27

Genoa 48 Swanton 36

Paulding 59 Montpelier 41

Rossford 59 Wauseon 56

Archbold 46 Toledo Christian 42

North Central 62 Continental 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edon 45 Maumee Valley Country Day 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 52 Delta 29

Eastwood 88 Evergreen 70

VARSITY WRESTLING

LCC THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL

TEAM RESULTS: (40 TEAMS COMPETING)-1. Waynedale 246.5; 2. Allen East 223.5; 3. Eastwood 148.0; 14. Swanton 68.0 

ST. MARY’S DUALS

TEAM RESULTS: (18 TEAMS COMPETING)- 1. Milan Edison; 2. Brookville; 3. Mechanicsburg; 8. Montpelier; 9. Archbold

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sports Scoreboard For January 25th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*