Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 25th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 24, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairview @ Bryan 4:30pm

Paulding @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Wauseon vs. Rossford @ Owens CC 4:45pm

Toledo Christian @ Archbold 4:45

Swanton @ Genoa 4:45pm

Edon @ Edgerton 6pm

Fayette @Hicksville 6pm

Hilltop @ Tinora 6pm

Liberty Center @ Pettisville 6pm

North Central @ Continental 6pm

Otsego @ Delta 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Evergreen @ Eastwood 1pm

Ottawa Glandorf @ Delta 1pm

Edon @ MVCD 1pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Archbold/Montpelier @ St. Mary’s Duals 9am

Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 9am

Evergreen @ Wapakoneta Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Elmwood Duals 9am

BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING

Wauseon @ NWOAC Championships (Fremont Ross) 10am

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 25th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*