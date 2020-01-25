BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairview @ Bryan 4:30pm
Paulding @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Wauseon vs. Rossford @ Owens CC 4:45pm
Toledo Christian @ Archbold 4:45
Swanton @ Genoa 4:45pm
Edon @ Edgerton 6pm
Fayette @Hicksville 6pm
Hilltop @ Tinora 6pm
Liberty Center @ Pettisville 6pm
North Central @ Continental 6pm
Otsego @ Delta 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Evergreen @ Eastwood 1pm
Ottawa Glandorf @ Delta 1pm
Edon @ MVCD 1pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Archbold/Montpelier @ St. Mary’s Duals 9am
Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 9am
Evergreen @ Wapakoneta Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Elmwood Duals 9am
BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING
Wauseon @ NWOAC Championships (Fremont Ross) 10am
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 25th, 2020"