Sports Scoreboard For January 28th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 28, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbold 68 Stryker 25

Hicksville 64 North Central 43

MVCD 84 Hilltop 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holgate 39 Pettisville 27

Ottawa Hills 49 Edon 42

Montpelier 50 Tinora 36

Evergreen 62 Fayette 60

Swanton 48 Maumee 23

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Wauseon 105 Ayersville 19

Wauseon 90 Ottawa-Glandorf 74

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Wauseon 102 Ottawa-Glandorf 73

Wauseon 129 Ayersville 22

BOYS VARSITY BOWLING

Perrysburg 2355 Wauseon 2055

GIRLS VARSITY BOWLING

Wauseon 2110 Perrysburg 1889

 

 

