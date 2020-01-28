Chris Martin (1973-2020)

Chris E. Martin, age 46, of Morenci and formerly of Archbold, passed away at his home after a brief illness on January 20, 2020. Chris worked for Bil-jax in Archbold.

Chris was born in Defiance County, Ohio on March 22, 1973, the son of Andrew and Mary (Hoschak) Martin. He loved making jewelry and enjoyed art. He was also an Ordained Minister.

Surviving are his parents, Andrew and Mary Martin of Evansport; two sisters, Jennifer Martin of Holgate, Stacy Martin of Morenci; one brother, James Martin of Evansport; nephews, Stephen, Anthony, Hunter, and Ben; nieces, Leanna, Christina, Carollynne, Jenna, Emma and Andi; and one great-niece, Evlynne.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Lois Hoschak and Robert and Marjorie Martin, and a niece, Emily.

Visitation and sharing of memories will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

