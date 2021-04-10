VARSITY BASEBALL
Holgate 11 Hilltop 7
Holgate 11 Hilltop 10
Swanton 12 North Central 8
Paulding 11 Edon 6
Leipsic 10 Edgerton 4
Edgerton 9 Leipsic 4
Springfield 12 Delta 6
Bryan 7 Paulding 5
Montpelier 10 Evergreen 9 (8 inn.)
Lake 5 Wauseon 3
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Swanton 4 North Central 0
Swanton 13 North Central 3 (6 inn.)
Hilltop 14 Delta 4 (5 inn.)
Hilltop 13 Delta 3 (5 inn.)
Edgerton 9 Montpelier 1
Edgerton 12 Montpelier 3
Wauseon 8 Tinora 5
Wauseon 11 Tinora 1 (5 inn.)
Paulding 15 Edon 4 (5 inn.)
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Tinora Invitational
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Archbold 109.50; 5. Delta 61.75; 8. Swanton 38; t9. Evergreen 37; 12. Montpelier 16; 13. North Central 5.50; 14. Fayette 2
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Tinora Invitational
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Tinora 104; 2. Wayne Trace 95; t3. Patrick Henry 78; Archbold 78; 6. Montpelier 46; t8. Swanton 32; t10. Evergreen 22; Delta 22
Be the first to comment on "Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 10th, 2021"