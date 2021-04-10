Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 10th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 10, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Holgate 11 Hilltop 7

Holgate 11 Hilltop 10

Swanton 12 North Central 8

Paulding 11 Edon 6

Leipsic 10 Edgerton 4

Edgerton 9 Leipsic 4

Springfield 12 Delta 6

Bryan 7 Paulding 5

Montpelier 10 Evergreen 9 (8 inn.)

Lake 5 Wauseon 3

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Swanton 4 North Central 0

Swanton 13 North Central 3 (6 inn.)

Hilltop 14 Delta 4 (5 inn.)

Hilltop 13 Delta 3 (5 inn.)

Edgerton 9 Montpelier 1

Edgerton 12 Montpelier 3

Wauseon 8 Tinora 5

Wauseon 11 Tinora 1 (5 inn.)

Paulding 15 Edon 4 (5 inn.)

BOYS VARSITY TRACK

Tinora Invitational

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Archbold 109.50; 5. Delta 61.75; 8. Swanton 38; t9. Evergreen 37; 12. Montpelier 16; 13. North Central 5.50; 14. Fayette 2

GIRLS VARSITY TRACK

Tinora Invitational

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Tinora 104; 2. Wayne Trace 95; t3. Patrick Henry 78; Archbold 78; 6. Montpelier 46; t8. Swanton 32; t10. Evergreen 22; Delta 22

 

